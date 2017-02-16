N.C. is paying a high price for Mayor Jennifer Roberts’ leadership

Mayor Roberts is costing N.C. millions
In response to “Could Roberts’ comments cost Charlotte millions?” (Feb. 16):
Let’s not forget that this woman also played a key role in the N.C. “bathroom fiasco,” which has cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars.
If Jennifer Roberts had not introduced the bathroom ordinance there would never have been an HB2 and none of this nonsense would be going on.
This woman has brought disgrace and enormous financial burdens to this state and now she is doing it again.
Robert Gordon, Monroe
Dulin distorted the mayor’s view
It is irresponsible for N.C. General Assembly members to say that Mayor Roberts’ accurate and legal description of CMPD’s policy towards its role in U.S. immigration law leaves lawmakers in Raleigh “to conclude that she wants Charlotte to be a sanctuary city.”
Rep. Andy Dulin’s statement threatening to withhold tens of millions of dollars from Charlotte because of his inaccurate perception of Roberts’ views is frankly outrageous.
To paraphrase Rep. Dulin, I must conclude that he, along with Sen. Dan Bishop and Rep. Bill Brawley, no longer represent our interests, but those of Raleigh and the Republican Party.
Richard Pomerantz, Charlotte
Russia ramps up and Trump goes silent
On the campaign trail, Donald Trump said if planes buzzed our ships Vladimir Putin should be warned by phone to stop and if flybys continued, then “when that sucker comes by you, you gotta shoot.”
Russia not only buzzed our destroyer in the Black Sea, it ramped up military action in Ukraine, deployed cruise missiles in violation of the INF Treaty, and positioned a spy ship off the Connecticut coast.
How did our tough-talking president respond? Not a word.
President Trump is “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”
John Bosak, Cornelius
Schumer plays petty politics on Flynn
Sen. Charles Schumer has called for a special prosecutor to investigate Gen. Michael Flynn’s supposed transgressions in talking to the Russian ambassador.
Schumer clearly has memory issues. It’s the only explanation for his total quiet when it came to Hillary Clinton’s email and foundation issues.
Why no calls then for a special prosecutor? Simple, it’s just petty politics.
Don McIver, Charlotte
On gun laws, keep Dylan Roof in mind
No words can describe the incongruity of decisions being made by our branches of government.
President Trump issues a travel ban to keep Americans safe. Then, Congress overturns an Obama regulation that kept guns out of the hands of the mentally ill.
Dylan Roof was not a radical terrorist, nor Muslim, but as records now indicate he had multiple mental disorders.
Are you feeling safer?
Chris Turner, Charlotte
Better check those Ivanka labels first
In response to “Boycott those who boycott Ivanka” (Feb. 16 Forum):
Ivanka Trump’s products are manufactured outside the United States.
Perhaps instead of boycotting retailers that no longer carry her products, you should encourage them to carry products produced in the U.S.
After all, it’s “Make America Great Again.”
C.G. Kilburn, Charlotte
Fame doesn’t elevate an athlete’s opinion
Scott Fowler’s “Raising their Voices” (Feb. 12 Commentary) merely confirms the media’s teen-like fawning over the rich and famous.
Each day, we are subjected to the opinions of individuals who chose to make their living as actors, singers or athletes.
The fame associated with these lines of work does not make their opinions any more important than those of a mechanic in Charlotte or a housewife in Gastonia.
Chuck Gibson, Gastonia
Make recycling easier, not harder
In response to Peter St. Onge “What happens when you defy the recycling rule” (Feb. 9):
I had plenty of time to think about local policy as I cut a stack of cardboard boxes into 18-inch squares and came up with a few questions:
How many people just won’t bother? Shouldn’t public policy encourage rather than discourage recycling? Shouldn’t our elected officials try again and hopefully get it right?
Jerry Adams, Charlotte
