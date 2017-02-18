Trump’s ICE arrests are no different than Obama’s

Don’t mislead about who’s being arrested
In response to “Could Roberts’ comments cost Charlotte millions?” (Feb. 16) and related articles:
Mayor Jennifer Roberts would have us believe illegal immigrants are being arrested for a “broken tail light.”
What an absurd statement. This is more of Roberts’ pandering and inability to recognize the real problem – serious criminal behavior by some illegal immigrants.
Those arrested come from the same cloth as those arrested during the Obama administration. They are illegal immigrants who prey on their own community and inflict their criminal behavior on the rest of us.
Paul Jones, Charlotte
Make Charlotte a sanctuary city
I support Mayor Jennifer Roberts’ comments, support Charlotte’s immigrants, and urge the Charlotte City Council and mayor to make Charlotte an official sanctuary city by refusing to allow CMPD to ask immigration status or share that information with federal immigration officials.
Our city police should be focused on keeping our community safe, not separating families of law-abiding Charlotteans.
Sarah Fellman, Charlotte
Trump is simply keeping his promise
Observer, stop trying to tug at my heart.
The coordinated raids targeted illegal immigrants who had committed crimes in the United States, mostly felonies.
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said approximately 75 percent of those taken into custody had prior convictions, including for homicide and sexual assault.
So please stop the hysterical hate campaign against President Trump and realize he’s doing exactly what he said he would – deporting felons and repeat offenders.
Roy Brown, Charlotte
Immigrants needed, but enter legally
In response to “Thousands march in support of immigrants” (Feb. 17):
We do need our immigrants and want them in our country, but not if they choose to break our laws and sneak in.
That march was unnecessary.
Just go back and come in the right way and you will be welcomed with open arms! We do need you!
C.H. Hendricks, Charlotte
Town hall meetings should be priority
In response to “Everyone seems angry as Congress heads home” (Feb. 17):
I read that both of our senators and most of our congressmen won’t be available for town hall meetings during the upcoming recess due to scheduled trips abroad and in the U.S.
The timing couldn’t have worked out better for our elected officials.
It sounds like there will be a lot of town halls anyway. It’s too bad that our “representatives” cannot find the time to attend.
Jack Matthews, Charlotte
Thanks Boy Scouts for being accepting
In response to “The Boy Scouts should really be ‘Boy’ Scouts” (Feb. 17 Viewpoint):
Being transgender is an issue that is very difficult for an individual to deal with – in itself. But not accepting a person for who they feel they truly are, and want to be, is sad for you, writer Paula Rinehart.
Thank you Boy Scouts of America for this respect to transgenders.
And speaking of gender, thank you YMCA for allowing young girls and women to be members.
Chip Stout, Charlotte
Scouting won’t go down in flames
The Girl Scouts have (rightly) allowed transgender members since at least 2012, yet we have not seen girlhood somehow go down in flames.
I’m all for diversity of opinion, but Paula Rinehart’s non-facts pose an imminent danger in promoting animus towards transgender individuals, many of whom are already increasingly vulnerable to rape, violence, homelessness and suicide.
Bobby Chambers, Charlotte
Probe Trump’s taxes, Russian hacking
There has long been bipartisan consensus that Russia is not our friend.
Now that we know Gen. Michael Flynn may have broken the law to reassure the Russians about sanctions, it’s time to give President Trump’s attitude the attention it deserves.
We must demand an independent investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 election and that Trump release his tax returns. He can talk about loyalty and patriotism, but the facts and his attitude toward Russia raise questions about his.
Holly Middleton, Charlotte
Comments