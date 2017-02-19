Coal ash clean-up should come from Duke Energy’s wallet, not mine

Duke should pay for its own coal ash error
In response to “Ash cleanup could cost customers” (Feb. 17):
The idea that consumers should pay for a business practice Duke Energy employed that resulted in pollution to our beautiful state is ridiculous.
As a businessman in real estate, I would not consider asking my customers to pay for my errors. It is the cost of doing business.
This is part of what is wrong with America, that wealthy, politically connected corporations can put the burden and cost of clean-up on the customer.
We should allow other power plants and solar companies to compete directly with Duke and give us a choice. The American way is competition, not corporate bailouts.
Joe Felt, Charlotte
I applaud mayor’s immigration efforts
In response to “Could Roberts’ comments cost Charlotte millions?” (Feb. 16) and related articles:
Mayor Jennifer Roberts is doing the right thing, and as we all know that is not always easy.
A community that serves up its most vulnerable population to an ill-conceived policy fueled by anger and racism is no community at all. (See Germany under the Nazis).
Our police force cannot operate effectively if victims and witnesses of crimes are afraid to come forward and report what they know.
Martha Catt, Charlotte
Stop crying and give Trump a chance
In response to “Thousands march in support of immigrants” (Feb. 17):
It is so sad that you had an article on the front page about thousands protesting. They didn’t even go to work. Most of the employers gave them jobs, and they should have respect for them.
President Trump is only trying to keep out the illegal immigrants who should have gone through the process of being legal, as our ancestors did.
Stop crying and give the president respect and a chance at what he is trying to do. Let’s make America great again and get back to respect for our country and those running it.
Rita Moore, Weddington
Trump can’t have it both ways on leaks
According to the president, Gen. Michael Flynn was “brought down” by illegal leaks.
This situation seems eerily similar to the leaks of information gleaned from the stolen emails about Hillary Clinton.
Mr. Trump and his supporters were perfectly happy to make use of those leaks because, according to them, they were a beneficial “public service.”
Mark Selleck, Waxhaw
Media should treat Trump likewise
Watching last week’s news conferences, it seems President Trump wants to “brand” CNN as fake news and the New York Times as “the failing New York Times.”
I was appalled at the disrespect he showed many of the reporters, especially the African-American and Jewish reporters.
Until Trump earns it, perhaps the media should “brand” his presidency by consistently referring to it as “the disrespectful Trump presidency.”
Deb Park, Charlotte
Discrimination won’t build stronger Scouts
In response to “The Boy Scouts should really be ‘Boy’ Scouts” (Feb. 17 Viewpoint):
Op-ed writer Paula Rinehart appears not to understand DSM-5, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.
She seems content to foment fear with comments such as, “What about thousands of parents who deserve to send their scout to camp without worrying whether another scout in the same tent has a vagina?”
Instead of trying to exhibit compassion and empathy for youngsters struggling with gender identity issues, she offers platitudes about how discrimination will build stronger males.
This is not the attitude I expect to encounter from a mental health professional.
Louise Jordan-Norman, Charlotte
All this hyphenation just divides us
It seems to me that hyphenating race and nationality in America is a method to divide, not unify.
We have African-American, Asian-American, Mexican-American, etc. But no one has identified me with a label other than American.
My ancestors were from England and Germany, so should I be called a European-American?
Do other countries single out their citizens with labels like American-African, Italian-Frenchman or Mexican-Canadian?
Wouldn’t it be more inclusive for anyone who is a citizen of the U.S. to just be an American?
Rodger Parker, Huntersville
