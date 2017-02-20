Franklin Graham resembles the religious leaders Jesus criticized

Graham resembles those Jesus criticized
In response to “Graham defends tough talk, says Jesus ‘wasn’t real loving sometimes’” (Feb 18):
I am glad Franklin Graham reminded us that Jesus called the Pharisees “vipers,” “snakes,” and “white-washed tombs.” The Pharisees were the religious people of the day whose posturing, makeup, and actions did not answer the calls of God, Jesus, and the Old Testament prophets: to be humble, merciful, kind, and to love justice. Perhaps Rev. Graham was referring to himself?
Surely our condemnation does not draw anyone to God; surely our love has a fighting chance.
Chris Teat, Charlotte
HB2 compromise could look like this
In response to “Cooper’s HB2 compromise doesn’t please either side” (Feb. 15):
Gov. Roy Cooper’s proposal on HB2 is not a real compromise – and compromise is the essence of our democracy.
Wouldn’t a real compromise involve Republicans making a major concession on the bathroom issue, the largest concern of the LGBT community?
In return, shouldn’t the governor be willing to make a major concession on the dressing room issue as it relates to locker rooms, the main sticking point for Republicans?
And, most important, wouldn’t allowing each side to “win” on one key issue make possible the repeal of HB2?
A series of partial victories starting in 1941 led to full legal equality for blacks by 1969. A similar process is happening now for the LGBT community.
Ralph Levering, Davidson
Misplaced anger over immigration issue
The march to support immigrants was a lawful and peaceful demonstration. However, it misses the point of the recent activity to enforce our immigration laws.
Enforcing our laws is the responsibility of our government. Now that our laws are being enforced the great outrage expressed over this activity is misplaced.
Secure borders are part of being a sovereign nation. Hopefully in the future our borders will become more secure.
Bill Rice, Charlotte
Trump’s wall not worth one penny
In response to “Cost of Trump’s wall worth every penny” (Feb. 15 Forum):
Dick Meyer suggests that a border wall will be “worth every penny.” I would suggest that he do a little research. Here are just two of his misconceptions:
Immigrants, including undocumented immigrants, commit far fewer serious crimes, per capita, than native born Americans, according to research. Immigrants, including undocumented immigrants, do pay taxes: Payroll taxes, if they work; property taxes, usually through their landlord; sales taxes if they buy anything. But undocumented immigrants are NOT eligible for ANY of the benefits taxes usually pay for: Not Medicaid, not food stamps, not welfare.
That border wall will cost you millions; it’s not worth a penny in taxpayer support.
Anne Pearlstein, Charlotte
Transgender children op-ed was an outlier
In response to “The Boy Scouts should really be ‘Boy’ Scouts” (Feb 16 Viewpoint):
Paula Rinehart’s personal experience as spouse and parent of accomplished Boy Scouts provides worthwhile perspective on recent inclusion of transgender children in BSA.
But the Observer misleads readers by also providing her a forum as a “Raleigh marriage and family therapist who writes on the subject of sexuality” – suggesting her personal views reflect professional expertise.
Rinehart’s views are very much outliers from the professional standards of practice and diagnosis for all licensed individual, couple, marriage and family therapists.
Our professions consistently stand for expression, development, and protection of all children and adults, not just “real” boys and girls.
Dr. Tish Stoker Signet, Davidson
Let’s give Scouts’ decision a chance
I am an Eagle Scout, brother of a Life Scout, father of a Star Scout and two Eagle Scouts and the grandfather of two Eagle Scouts. My wife was a Den Mother and a Girl Scout troop leader. Our daughter was a First Class Girl Scout.
I will readily concede that, although I practiced Internal Medicine for 47 years, I haven’t a clue about gender problems.
The Boy Scout change in handling gender is brand new. Are we so smart that we know what effect it will have on kids before the program even gets started? If it doesn’t work, I think the Boy Scouts will figure it out and change it.
Francis W. Green, Albemarle
