Please, enough about Franklin Graham!

In response to “Graham defends tough talk, says Jesus ‘wasn’t real loving sometimes’” (Feb 18):
Will someone explain to me why every utterance by Franklin Graham – no matter how inane – is considered newsworthy? Today, for example, we learn from him that “Jesus wasn’t real loving sometimes. He called the Pharisees vipers, snakes, whitewashed tombs.”
What are we poor heathens expected to do with this information? I would ask if it isn’t time for the Charlotte Observer to call it a day with the doings and sayings of Mr. Graham, and give over this valuable newspaper space to news which we readers might put to good use.
Bernie Hargadon, Charlotte
Sanctuary cities obstruct the law
In response to “Make Charlotte a sanctuary city” (Feb. 19 Forum):
I am in favor of legal immigration, and as for Charlotte, it is already a sanctuary city. Like it or not, illegal immigration is a crime and what Ms. Fellman suggests may well be obstruction of justice.
To ignore laws we don’t like is just as criminal as any other felony. Pester your congressman about immigration if you think you’re right.
Kenneth M. Kyzer, Charlotte
City mismanaging fiber installation
In response to “What’s the repair bill for Google Fiber, AT&T damage?” and “What to do if fiber-optic work causes damage at your home” (Feb. 19):
Instead of telling residents to be patient about fiber optic installation and reminding us that companies have a right to do this work, why does Charlotte’s Department of Transportation not get out in front of the problem of property damage?
Enough has happened that the city should suspend permitting for the projects until it can get a better handle on why damage is still occurring. That action, combined with imposing more meaningful fines, would better motivate companies and subcontractors to operate with care.
Hope Yancey, Charlotte
Let’s find the will for transit plan
In response to “$6 billion plan would add 3 rail lines at once” (Feb. 18):
John Lewis and the CATS team should be commended for their vision for a connected transit network for a growing Charlotte area. Our leaders should explore all funding sources from sales taxes, land value capture, and private investment. State legislators should recognize that this non-partisan objective should be tackled aggressively.
Such a plan, even with funding, cannot succeed without proper land use planning. None of this is easy, but none is impossible if there is the political will to make it happen. Let’s do it!
Roger Diedrich, Huntersville
Too bad McCrory was swayed on HB2
In response to “Emails indicate HB2 poll might have swayed McCrory to sign” (Feb. 17):
The news about then-Gov. Pat McCrory and HB2 comes as no surprise. It is obvious he put his political ego first. Unfortunately, the damage from HB2 remains and the governor doesn’t. Too bad it didn’t turn out the other way for the innocent people it affected.
Lorraine Stark, Matthews
Author missed the point on Boy Scouts
In response to “The Boy Scouts should really be ‘Boy’ Scouts” (Feb 16 Viewpoint):
The writer is Membership Vice President, Mecklenburg Council Executive Board, Boy Scouts of America:
Ms. Rinehart totally missed Scout exec Mark Turner’s main point. He didn’t decree the transgender decision to be valid or invalid. He simply stated BSA will not be distracted by it.
BSA is focused on teaching life skills, character development, physical fitness and community service. Many of us long time Scout leaders don’t like or agree with every membership decision. But the positive impact Boy Scouts have on this community and its youth members keeps us focused on our mission.
Ken May, Charlotte
‘I’m gay.’ ‘I’m not.’ Can we move on?
I recently overheard this conversation between my heterosexual son and his friend who were chatting while playing an online game. Friend: “I’m gay.” My son: “I’m not.” Without missing a beat they continued playing their game. My son became an Eagle Scout at 14. His generation does not care about color or sexual orientation. Maybe it’s something we as adults can pay attention to.
Janet Taranto, Charlotte
