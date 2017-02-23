Trump’s immigration plan is throwing communities into chaos

Trump’s haphazard plan creates chaos
In response to “Trump targets more immigrants for deportation” (Feb. 22):
During the campaign we thought Donald Trump’s tough talk on deportation was empty; no way could he deport 11 million people.
But without even increasing the number of deportations, President Trump’s policies are making life miserable for millions.
He has replaced President Obama’s policy of deporting undocumented criminals with a campaign of arrests and deportations with little rhyme or reason.
Proposing to increase the border patrol by 15,000 and mobilize the National Guard, ending programs that ease the pressure on law-abiding immigrants, “accidentally” arresting legal residents and even citizens, issuing a haphazard executive order – all of these actions terrorize immigrants and throw communities across our nation into chaos.
Shelley Rigger, Davidson
Glad Trump is ousting criminals
An undocumented Charlotte resident from Mexico asks: “Why do they treat us like garbage when we are here to help the community?” (“Thousands march in support of immigrants, Feb. 17)
Most countries have immigration laws; the USA is one. When people disobey these laws to benefit themselves they should be treated for what they are: Criminals. As such, they should be sent back to their country.
I’m glad we have a president who isn’t afraid to deport illegal immigrants.
Charles Schindler, Charlotte
Time to face the music, senators
In response to “Missing Sen. Tillis mocked at meeting” (Feb. 23):
Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Thom Tillis: You guys afraid to face the music?
Come hear what we have to say during your recess.
You are supposed to be our voices in Washington.
Mario Putzrath, Charlotte
Shouldn’t have to wait for equality
In response to “HB2 compromise could look like this” (Feb. 21 Forum):
Forum writer Ralph Levering suggests HB2 could be repealed over time through a series of compromises, with each side having a “win.”
As for the process, he cites “a series of partial victories starting in 1941 led to full legal equality for blacks by 1969.”
Obviously, Mr. Levering never had to wait 28 years for his equal rights.
I’m sure the LGBT community wants a solution that makes them feel “full legal equality” now.
Sandra Peters, Charlotte
Give city employees paid family leave
In response to “Mayor wants paid family leave for city workers” (Feb. 7):
The writer is CEO at Crisis Assistance Ministry.
I am thrilled with the focus our community is putting on affordable living after our 2016 wake up call. That includes considering adding up to 6 weeks paid parental leave for city employees.
Making it possible for a parent to have a few weeks of compensated care time can eliminate a trip to Crisis Assistance Ministry for a hard-working employee.
Not having to choose between bonding with a newborn and dedication to a job to avoid a financial hole would be a great example of leadership on the city’s part.
Durham, Greensboro and Wake County said yes. Can we?
Carol Hardison, Charlotte
Skip the stadium; fix Health Dept. instead
In response to “Mecklenburg clinic probe widens to 100 more women” (Feb. 23):
Thank you to the Observer for asking about Mecklenburg County’s lapse in notifying women of aberrant medical test results!
We can afford an expensive soccer stadium, but not sufficient medical staffing?
Pamela Holt, Charlotte
Get panhandlers off medians; it’s a hazard
I am very concerned for the safety of those who stand on medians around town asking for money.
They seem to be there when traffic is heaviest, and driving by them is very nerve-wracking.
The medians they stand on are often very narrow. It is only a matter of time before an accident happens. Can’t something be done to stop this hazard?
Jackie P. Stone, Charlotte
