Conservatives want to protect women and girls, but not transgender students

Trump policy could have deadly impact
In response to “Transgender bathroom policy rolled back” (Feb. 23):
I am devastated by the Trump administration’s move to rescind federal protections that allow transgender students to use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity.
The “bathroom debate” has long been heralded by conservatives as a matter of public protection, but if that is the case where are outcries for the safety of trans students?
Does their peace of mind not matter?
The Trump administration is making discrimination legal. For a population that already has a 41 percent rate of attempted suicide, that discrimination may prove lethal.
Jordan Frederick, Charlotte
There is room for compromise on HB2
In response to “HB2 compromise could look like this” (Feb. 21 Forum):
Forum writer Ralph Levering proposed a very sensible and common-sense solution to the HB2 political impasse.
As anyone knows, a compromise involves two or more persons each giving some amount of ground to reach a common-ground agreement that will allow forward progress. His suggestion involves the Republicans conceding on the use of bathrooms issue, in exchange for the restrictive rules regarding the use of dressing rooms and locker rooms.
With this solution, all parties win.
Jim Christie, Charlotte
Laws already bar sexual predators
Much has been written about the need for HB2 to protect women from men who dress as females and enter women’s restrooms or locker rooms to prey on females. But this behavior has always been a crime, long before HB2 became state law – and I never remember reading that this illegal behavior was a community problem.
Is restating this protection, as HB2 does, really needed? Wouldn’t the community be just as safe from sexual predators under laws already in place?
I have to wonder if we’re really adding any protections for our community.
Loretta Wertheimer, Davidson
Full repeal on Obamacare, no less
For eight long years we Americans have waited for Obamacare to be repealed!
Republicans have used this repeal promise to get re-elected. But it now appears this is a false promise – a betrayal.
People like me want full repeal immediately through budget reconciliation.
The Republicans have the votes right now!
How long are they going to let this madness continue?
Jacquelyn Wilson, Whispering Pines
Paid protesters? Don’t make me laugh
Recent comments made by politicians who say protesters and letter-writers are being paid are puzzling – and a topic of great hilarity among those of us who write letters and attend rallies.
I have been protesting in North Carolina for five years about a variety of issues and have never received any compensation from anyone – although a kind woman once bought me a cup of coffee.
People are writing letters and attending rallies because they care about North Carolina and the USA. They are acting out of passion, not for money.
It makes no sense to level such accusations at constituents.
Vivian Brenner, Matthews
Hold a town hall or find another job
Congressman Robert Pittenger had an opportunity to attend a face-to-face town hall meeting in South Charlotte today.
Instead, he insisted on holding an “electronic town hall” last week, which was scheduled at a time when most South Charlotte constituents are struggling to leave work, pick up kids, prepare dinner, do homework, and get ready for the following day.
Constituent service is a key responsibility for every member of Congress.
If Rep. Pittenger can’t show up to meet his constituents he needs to find another occupation.
Chris Jolley, Charlotte
Pleasantly pleased by pothole fix
I want to praise the city transportation department for a prompt response to a dangerous pothole problem I reported on Kenilworth Avenue.
I called on Tuesday afternoon and it was repaired by Wednesday afternoon.
I had not expected such efficiency. Thank you!
Karl Adkins, Charlotte
