County’s January meeting about cancer tests has shaken my trust in them

Hard to trust what county leaders say
In response to “Officials learned of cancer test lapse in January” (Feb. 24):
The differing memories among Mecklenburg County commissioners at the January meeting regarding the failure to notify women of Pap smear results is almost as troubling as the notification failure itself.
One commissioner says they were fully briefed, another says they were told not to talk to the media, another disagrees, another does not recall hearing of any failure to notify patients.
How can we, the public, expect them to deal rationally with a serious problem at the Health Department if the recalled information among them is so scattered and disparate?
Norma Munn, Charlotte
Justice system failed East Meck student
In response to “Suspect arrested in student’s death” (Feb. 24):
I was appalled to read that the suspect arrested in the shooting death of Christian Isaac Allen had such a long arrest record.
What is wrong with our legal system that it allows dangerous felons free to do more harm to our society?
Some of the charges against this suspect were very serious, yet most were dismissed or waived.
I hope the individuals instrumental in getting these charges dismissed are feeling some guilt over this situation. What if it were your child?
Ellen Lingerfelt, Iron Station
Trump picks are solid; now listen to them
President Donald Trump has made some very good cabinet appointments based on their previous experiences.
But the true test will lie in their ability to influence Trump to make decisions contrary to his, if that’s where the path leads. Will they stand up to his insistence that he’s right regardless of their input?
He must listen to the people he has put in place, particularly in the intelligence community. If not, we could hurl headlong into a calamitous world situation without their unbiased, apolitical advice.
Harvey Cohen, Charlotte
Where Trump sees a mess I see progress
Donald Trump says he inherited “a mess.” During President Obama’s eight years in the White House the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose from 7,949 to 19,732.
The unemployment rate was rising when Obama took office and reached 10 percent in October 2009.
By Jan. 2017 it had fallen to 4.8 percent.
The auto industry went from being on the verge of bankruptcy to today’s very healthy status.
As messes go, the one Trump inherited wasn’t too bad.
Jim Hinkle, Charlotte
‘Alternative facts’ are damaging country
Never before have I witnessed an administration – Republican or Democrat – deliberately deciding to create its own facts.
Until now every administration has treated facts as facts and not attempted to fabricate lies and pass them off as “alternative facts.”
The Trump administration is playing fast and loose with the truth. It is seriously damaging our country and its constitutional roots. Those in charge of the Party of Lincoln must wake up.
Dan Laurent, Charlotte
Town hall was civil, but more needed
I participated in Congressman Robert Pittenger’s tele-town hall and was pleased to find the dialogue to be respectful, even though most opinions expressed did not agree with Rep. Pittenger’s views.
Many callers expressed disappointment that a face-to-face town hall was not offered. While the tele-format has advantages in terms of the number of callers who can participate, – more than 6,000 constituents called in – this format has limitations.
Less than a dozen callers were able to ask a question in the one hour call.
Given the number of constituents Rep. Pittenger serves and the range of important issues to be addressed, there should be more opportunities for elected officials to engage with those they represent – by telephone and face-to-face town halls.
Sue Casey, Waxhaw
Third Street exit is a nightmare; close it
I’ve been coming uptown for 20 years now and find it incredulous that after all the accidents I’ve witnessed on I-277 at the Third Street exit, that this exit still remains!
How much longer must we endure yet another accident/injury/traffic nightmare because of this extremely dangerous exit?
Traffic from two of Charlotte’s busiest morning thoroughfares – I-277 and Independence Boulevard – merge and then there is an exit ramp right there.
Come on transportation leaders, remove this exit and make morning rush hour just a bit safer please.
Lane Angell, Mint Hill
