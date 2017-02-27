CIAA and gun violence, just like clockwork

City leaders endangering citizens
In response to “Could rapper have been target of uptown shootout?” (Feb. 26) and other articles:
Charlotte hosts another CIAA tournament, and it’s another year of gun violence in uptown. Just like clockwork. City leaders must be proud throwing money at a problem jeopardizing its citizens on an annual basis.
Floyd Prophet, Kannapolis
GOP, be consistent on investigations
If the Republicans could appoint Kenneth Starr as special prosecutor to investigate Bill and Hillary Clinton in the Whitewater investigation, why can’t Republicans do as Rep. Darrell Issa of California, who is a Republican, suggests and appoint a special investigator to delve into the allegations that the Russians interfered in the 2016 elections?
I also would want to know why the White House reached out to the Republicans to tamp down the allegations of White House misconduct with the Russians. Let there be an investigation to find out how large a fire there is hidden under all these inane, incessant tweets.
Augie E. Beasley, Charlotte
Schools should not tolerate walkouts
In response to “As CMS sees new walkouts, can schools find balance between free speech and disruption?” (Feb 24):
There is a simple solution to student protests. Students may protest before and after school. Anyone who walks out during the school day should receive a zero for the day. If a student leaves five times, suspend him or her. Our school administration should not tolerate chaos in the system.
Also, it might help the cause of the protesters if they carried an American flag rather than the flags of Mexico and El Salvador.
Ed King, Charlotte
Target employers on immigration, too
Yes, Trump is going after undocumented workers but he is making no effort to arrest or prosecute American businesses that employ them. Employers are openly or quietly violating the law by not properly vetting employees. Undoubtedly, there are many Republican-owned companies among the violators in the farming, housing, manufacturing, or restaurant industries.
Russ LeDonne, Charlotte
I owe Margaret Spellings an apology
In response to “Don’t break America’s promise to ‘dreamers’” (Feb. 24 Viewpoint):
I owe Margaret Spellings an apology for not giving her a fair review when she took over the leadership of the University of North Carolina. As we all become divided as a community over politics, we forget that many of those who we paint with a certain color these days are people with real stories, real lives, and that they all care about important things as we should.
Thank you Margaret for your compassion, and your story. My granddaughter is attending Chapel Hill and I’m glad you’re at the helm of that institution.
Daryl Solomonson, Troutman
A flimsy betrayal of the press
In response to “Trump pushing back against liberal media” (Feb. 26 Viewpoint):
Mark Davis contends that the president’s outbursts against the media are justified because certain outlets have abrogated their commitment to balanced reporting. This argument, in the wake of last week’s carefully curated media shut out from a White House press conference, can sound convincing only if one is willing to suspend all reason and accept that, say, the New York Times practices biased reporting while Breitbart displays robust objectivity in its stories.
The president has aided and abetted the dissemination of fabrication as fact. Coming from the pen of a journalist, this betrayal dressed in a flimsy apologia reads more like an ode to the mighty sword than a requiem for a free press.
Rajive Tiwari, Charlotte
Transportation shift should be embraced
In response to “Will self-driving cars kill transit as we know it?” (Feb. 25):
Self-driving cars plus Ubers may kill car ownership and mass transit. Why pay $25,000 and up for a car plus insurance and maintenance, and a garage, when you can get transportation when needed?
Parking lots, repair shops, parts stores will be affected. Without garages homes will be one-third their current size. Buildings won’t need parking. No more downtown garages. Boorish Ballantyne and South Park Concrete Islands will be relics.
We need politicians and urban planners who prefer shoe leather to rubber tires.
Ed Mesko, Charlotte
