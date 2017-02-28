Franklin Graham’s God is the Bible’s God

Graham’s God is the Bible’s God
In response to “Graham’s God isn’t mine” (Feb. 27):
Franklin Graham’s God is the God of the Bible. Issac Bailey should try reading it sometime with a desire to learn from its teachings. Among other things, it condemns bearing false witness against one’s neighbor.
Phil Lambeth, Charlotte
Billy Graham offers example to follow
I was glad to see the column by Issac Bailey concerning Franklin Graham’s unneeded political views and bigotry.
Billy Graham prayed with many presidents, gave counsel when needed but never espoused political views or supported either party. Billy Graham welcomed everyone to accept Christ. He was a fisherman of people like Christ asked his disciples to be.
I would suggest that Franklin Graham continue his good works with Samaritan’s Purse and follow his father’s example when it comes to politics and loving others. We don’t need divisiveness in our house of worship.
Andrea J. Jones, Charlotte
Trump is doing what Obama didn’t
Like President Trump has done in his first month, of course Hillary Clinton would have worked with Carrier, the automakers, large and small company CEOs, the unions, and others. She would have invited them into the Oval Office to discuss ways to work with them to improve business. She would have aggressively attacked the companies’ problems.
But WAIT. Hillary, in eight years I have never seen you and President Obama make this a priority. This is why I voted for Donald Trump. I believed he would do what he said, and he is.
Howard Honeycutt, Charlotte
What we’ll get with privatization
Yes, by all means privatize all that is government. When you need potholes repaired and no one comes, call your local rep and you will be told, “Sorry, this week call Tony’s Pot Hole Co. They will bill you direct.”
If you are sick and can’t afford the best, your senator will tell you that you should have gotten a better education and a better job so you could afford good health.
Sell your government to the highest bidder and get your almighty dollar. It’s what you worship here on earth.
David E. Hawk, Rock Hill
Council should stand up to protesters
In response to “Protesters shout down City Council over immigration” (Feb. 28):
As an American who served this country in the military, I find it most disturbing and demeaning that protesters, both legal and illegal, were allowed to shout down the City Council. If legal citizens had attempted to shout down the council, the group would have been removed from the chamber.
It’s frightening to see a group of protesters given the power to disrupt due process, and even more so when that group demands the removal of ICE, an arm of the federal government.
I charge the council to show strength to remove itself from these outrageous illegal demands.
Frank Harrington, Charlotte
Health care fiasco feels like a comedy
The fact that after eight years the Republican Party doesn’t have a clue how to provide a health care proposal shows what poor planning exists throughout the entire Republican party as the White House struggles daily with its inept brand of governing.
Each passing day things at the White House sound very much like the Abbott and Costello comedy act “Who’s on first.”
Jack Bennett, Mooresville
Spend better, not more, on military
Trump wants to pay for his military budget increase by increasing efficiency in other programs. He should be advocating for increases in the efficiency of military programs. If we are spending more than the next seven or eight countries combined, we obviously are doing something wrong.
Larry Bennett, Charlotte
Cautionary tale of Twitter distraction
In response to “Accounting firm takes blame for Oscars flub” (Feb. 27):
The guy who blew it at the Oscars Sunday night felt compelled to tweet a pic he took just as Emma Stone walked off stage with her Oscar in hand. In the few seconds between her award and the biggest award of the night for Best Picture, he handed Warren Beatty the wrong envelope (duplicate Best Actress envelope) while he was in the middle of his urgent tweet.
What followed will likely cost him his job, and Price Waterhouse will likely get cut loose, too. However, the tweet was successfully posted.
Brad Frazier, Iron Station
