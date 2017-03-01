A great idea for the Cape Lookout Lighthouse

Put solar panels on Lookout Lighthouse
The U.S. Coast Guard recently announced that it is considering installing solar panels on the Cape Lookout Lighthouse. I think it’s a great idea. Not only does it promote a renewable energy source, but it also shows that this relatively new technology can even be integrated into historical landmarks.
Combining the two – old and new – will act as a symbol that society as a whole is advancing. We’re honoring our history, but looking toward a bright and clean future.
Having solar panels on such an iconic structure will aid North Carolina in taking the steps towards renewable energy. It’s the right decision, not only for current citizens and the environment, but also for future generations.
Cinnamon Moore, Salisbury
Don’t stop with cutting drinking age
In response to “Let’s get real about N.C.’s alcohol laws” (Feb. 28 For the Record):
Yaël Ossowski is not only right, he doesn’t go far enough. Not only should the arbitrary drinking age and Sunday sales policy change, so should the state monopoly on owning liquor stores. People have a right to live their lives as they see fit. If that includes destroying themselves with drink, they should be free to make that choice.
James Edgar, Charlotte
I don’t care about immigrants’ woes
In response to “Protesters should down City Council over immigration” (Feb. 28):
I find it more than troubling that illegal immigrants are so outraged by the ongoing deportation of criminals that they now demand that the city of Charlotte pay their attorney costs. When did illegal immigrants suddenly get rights in a country they broke the law to get into?
More importantly, where was this outrage during the eight years that President Obama deported more than 2.4 million, the majority of them being non criminal? If you came here illegally, go home and figure out how to get back to America legally. And truly, I do not care about your sob story, you should have given that some thought before crossing the border.
Ken Randall, Matthews
Trump ‘presidential’? I’m not buying it
President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress received some favorable reviews and some even said he sounded “presidential.” These people should remember that this is the same man who has made misogynistic, bigoted, racist and narcissistic comments. At age 70, a man does not change. Don’t be fooled by a few prepared and rehearsed remarks.
Dewey P. Rochester, Charlotte
Trump presidential, gave great speech
President Trump’s speech was an answer to “Trump needs to act ‘presidential!’” I have heard a lot of speeches, given a few too, and Trump’s address to Congress and the nation was one of the best – ever!
So suck it up, snowflakes – you had your president for eight disastrous years. Now America has our president.
Like a breath of fresh air, a new day has dawned and it will be great!
John E. Lane, Charlotte
Millennials need to accept responsibility
In response to “Here’s how Trump could ‘Make America Great Again’” (Feb. 26 Opinion):
Thanks for the 100-year history of Economics in America, Clark G. Ross, but that’s not the issue! The challenge is to change the mindset of all Americans, especially the younger generations. Today’s graduating students have no sense of responsibility to develop a meaningful future for the economy of our country. The Millennials, living from paycheck to paycheck, are social brats with a self-awareness that there isn’t any need for them to fix what is broken. Our next generation, Gen Z (persons born after the year 2000) will bring to their studies a sense of respect, a sense of purpose and a strong work ethic.
Nick Gismondi, Davidson
Road rage from a CATS driver?
On Tuesday, I sent a longer version of this e-mail to Charlotte Area Transit System officials:
On Monday at about noon, I was headed north on Sam Newell Road in Matthews and stopped at a red light at Highway 51. I heard a horn behind me and lo and behold it was a CATS bus. I ignored the driver because I was half of a car length from the car in front of me. The driver kept blowing his horn until the light changed. As I drove through the light straight he turned right, but not before sliding his window open and he started screaming obscenities at me.
I have read recently that ridership is down on CATS. If you have more drivers like this road-raged driver, I can understand why. I cannot believe my tax dollars go to pay this idiot’s salary.
Richard Marshall, Matthews
