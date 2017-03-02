True snowflakes: Trump and lawmakers who won’t hold town halls

Trump, those who hide are snowflakes
In response to “Trump presidential, gave great speech” (March 2 Forum):
You want to talk “snowflakes,” Forum writer John Lane? How about Republican congressmen who run away from their constituents because they can’t take the heat?
How about a president who lost the popular vote, can’t take the least amount of criticism, and lashes out at everyone, similar to a 2-year-old throwing a temper tantrum?
You think President Obama’s years were disastrous? Wait until you see the full effects of the Trump/Putin administration.
Joann Palic, Concord
Sad that expectations for Trump are so low
How far have we fallen when we’re both pleased and shocked that the man elected to the presidency can act presidential even for one night?
Dan Roach, Charlotte
Don’t back down on Obamacare repeal
We were well informed in 2009 of the disastrous impact Obamacare would have on the American public.
Now with the Republicans in control of the House, Senate, White House, and possibly the Supreme Court we have a chance to fix this situation.
There is no reason whatsoever for Republicans to back off their repeal/replace posture.
Richard Wilson, Whispering Pines
Don’t extend hours on alcohol sales
In response to “Bill would allow Sunday a.m. mimosa” (March 2):
In 2016 in Mecklenburg County, 38 percent of all driving deaths involved alcohol.
Alcohol directly causes the deaths of thousands in our nation.
Is the alcohol industry willing to sacrifice even more lives and add to the misery that their industry brings for another two hours of sales per week?
Are we as a society going to allow it?
Stephen Jones, Charlotte
Hey students, why no American flag?
In response to “Amid walkouts, can schools balance free speech and disruption?” (Feb. 25):
I found myself terribly disturbed by seeing students at Garinger High School flying flags from Mexico and El Salvador.
I did not see one American flag!
Would they not send a better message by flying the American flag, which would send the message that they want to integrate and become part of this culture?
Sylvia Garrett, Charlotte
Face constituents, stand up to the NRA
In response to “Giffords: ‘Have some courage’ ” (Feb. 24):
I find it ironic that a Republican Texas congressman who voted against gun control is frightened he might face an assassination attempt at a town hall with the very gun he placed in the hands of a mentally disabled constituent.
Rep. Louie Gohmert and all like-minded congressmen, please find the courage to face your constituents, but more important and more difficult, to vote against the NRA.
Then you, along with the rest of us, will once again feel safe at a town hall, in a church, in a school in this land of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Denise Finck-Rothman, Charlotte
God I know isn’t like Franklin’s God
In response to Issac J. Bailey “Graham’s God isn’t mine” (Feb. 27 Opinion):
Bravo! Issac Bailey’s column says precisely what I think every time Franklin Graham spews another of his ugly pronouncements.
I cannot think of any reason his diatribes are worth media attention.
I’m a Christian and I don’t recognize the God that Graham talks about.
Julia Williams, Denver, N.C.
Bissell set the bar high in Ballantyne
In response to “Mega-deal: Ballantyne Corporate Park sold” (March 2):
In 1997, I moved two miles from Stonecrest and watched as The Bissell Cos.’ architectural renderings became reality in Ballantyne.
As a tree-hugger, I was delighted to see so much greenery retained and enhanced.
I love playing golf at the beautiful Ballantyne golf course and walking around the plush corporate parks with fountains everywhere.
If all developers had the same vision and concern for aesthetics, Charlotte would continue to be the stunning environment I remember from long ago.
I hope Northwood Investors keeps the same mind-set.
Judy Hartley, Charlotte
