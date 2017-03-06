Traffic time bomb? Um, it already exploded

Walkable? Only if you can get there
In response to “Traffic time bombs” (March 5):
It’s a shame we give credit to a new development for having walkability just because someone can walk a block or so within the development. Ask the people on the other side of Providence Road from the new Waverly development how walkable it is. What about the increased congestion on roads that were never designed for such traffic that create daily unsafe driving for the people who already live in these areas? Not only can we not safely walk or ride a bike to a grocery store, now it is life-risking just to get in the car to go to the store.
Traffic time bomb? Excuse me, but the bomb has already exploded.
Robin Drechsel, Charlotte
Beer fight reminds me of another one
In response to “Charlotte breweries want to expand” (March 5):
The issue and its base cause regarding the limitation on self distribution for the beer industry are the same as for Tesla. In both cases, an industry wishes to change the manner of distribution and in both cases our legislators in Raleigh listen more to donors than to constituents. Our legislature is demonstrating that it is comfortable in giving lip service but not supporting startups or new ways of doing business. It is stuck in the early 20th century both in supporting new business and addressing social issues.
Ross Annable, Harrisburg
Oh, you’re trying to help brewers? Got it
I apologize to the N.C. Beer and Wine Wholesalers for initially ascribing self-serving motives to their lobbying to retain the cap on the output of craft breweries. I did not realize their goal was to encourage small breweries and help them expand their markets. Evidently the craft brewers didn’t understand it either. Silly us.
Lisa Buch, Concord
Such lack of empathy for the ‘other’
In response to “I don’t care about illegal immigrants’ woes” (March 2 Forum):
Our lack of empathy for others can be striking at times.
While acknowledging that improper entry into this country is a federal crime punishable by a fine and/or imprisonment up to six months, one may question whether that offense, by itself, should warrant the deportation of individuals who have fled gang-related violence or are peacefully residing, working, and contributing to this country.
A lack of empathy can lead us to scapegoat the “Other” (those who do not look like, or profess a different religion from, the majority), on whom we place blame for our individual or collective problems. Unfortunately, such scapegoating has already resulted in acts of violence and intimidation against immigrants.
Charles Lansden, Charlotte
Sessions perjury seems clear-cut
When asked in his hearing Jeff Sessions said “I did not have communications with the Russians.”
Now it is documented that he spoke to the Russian ambassador twice during the campaign, once in his office and once in Cleveland at the Republican National Convention.
Sessions should be prosecuted for perjury, fined and sent to prison if convicted. He is the attorney general, for gosh sakes.
Bob Cubbler, Matthews
Incarcerated deserve second chance at job
In response to “Could ban the box find bipartisan support in North Carolina?” (March 4):
Banning the Box statewide would give people with criminal records an opportunity to shift from becoming tax burdens into proud taxpayers, something that people of all political persuasions should celebrate. Our agency (Changed Choices) works with incarcerated women and women coming home to Mecklenburg County from prison. We see first-hand how excited these women are when they land jobs and earn paychecks to provide for their children. Employers say they are the best employees because they are hungry for a second chance. Keeping people from returning to prison is not rocket science. Banning the Box is a proven approach that will serve us all.
Rev. Melissa Mummert, Charlotte
Look closer to home, Mayor Roberts
Is Jennifer Roberts running for a job in Washington, D.C. or is it mayor of Charlotte? Knowing what she thinks about the education secretary, the Supreme Court nominee and Donald Trump will not help me know how she would vote on the soccer arena, raising taxes or developing the Eastland mall property. I know she didn’t vote for Trump.
Ann Marie Lloyd, Charlotte
