Now this is how you roll out a health care plan

The right way to unveil a health plan
Do you notice the legislative difference between the crafting and passage of Obamacare and the current Republican proposal? The differences are stark.
Do you remember then-Speaker Pelosi saying we will find out what’s in the bill after we pass it? That bill was voted on by the Democrats with lightning speed. The Republican bill was released online March 6 for the world to see, comment on, and debate.
Oh, and the Republican bill is about 200 pages; or 10 percent the size of the Affordable Care Act. No wonder no one knew what the ACA said and it was passed quickly with all its flaws.
Don McIver, Charlotte
No, Obamacare wasn’t ‘disastrous’
It’s disappointing to see the Observer adding to the false narrative about the Obama administration and Obamacare by publishing letters to the editor that include phrases such as “Obama’s years were disastrous” and “the disastrous impact of Obamacare.”
These statements are patently false as can easily be demonstrated by visiting nonpartisan websites such as FactCheck or Politifact.
Granted everyone is entitled to their opinion, but surely there must be some attempt to separate truth from fiction.
Stephen Mayor, Fort Mill
Trump voters got what they deserved
In response to “She voted for Trump. Now she fears losing Obamacare” (March 5):
The subject’s mother is quoted as saying that “Kathy is a smart person, but she sure didn’t have the luck of the Irish.”
Hmmm – given that she is one of the millions of Americans who depend on the ACA’s protections, and “credits Obamacare with saving her life,” her voting for a candidate who pledged repeatedly to repeal the ACA doesn’t sound very smart to me.
People like this are the reason America is forced to deal with the embarrassing circus administration in Washington.
Rich LaBar, Clover S.C.
Trump is right; let’s investigate
In response to “When the fringe occupies the White House” (March 7 Our View) and other articles:
President Trump is right. Let’s investigate what President Obama did or did not do. And what Russian officials did, what contacts they had with Americans, what was discussed, what the intelligence agencies, DOJ and FBI were up to, what Trump’s tax returns reveal about potential conflicts of interest, and anything else relevant to Russian interference in the election and any possible U.S. complicity.
Let’s ensure that investigation is independent and impartial. We want facts, not an alternative, and we can handle the truth. Can President Trump?
Pat McCoy, Charlotte
Time to go gracefully, Mr. Trump
Time to start working on your resignation speech, Mr. President. To accuse President Obama, after eight scandal-free years in office, of a felony, is beyond belief, even for you. Spare us the ordeal of an impeachment.
Go as gracefully as possible, and that means soon.
Marilyn Campbell, Cornelius
Anthem policy will prevent antics
In response to “Rapinoe will respect U.S. Soccer policy for anthems” (March 7):
Kudos to the U.S. Soccer Federation and its policy that team players “shall stand respectfully” during national anthems.
If the NFL had adopted such a policy, we would not have had the deplorable antics of Colin Kaepernick and others last season. I’m all for freedom of speech and equality, but there is a place and time for everything. Disrespecting our flag, national anthem, and everything they represent is NOT the time.
Mike Parker, Statesville
Ode to a Good (and fast) Samaritan
This pudgy, middle-aged woman writes a public acknowledgment while still catching her breath from chasing our beloved pets, hurtling toward busy Randolph Road at speeds unfathomable to a human.
Luck would have it Gideon crossed our path, jumping from his car and joining the pursuit. He caught the little one and hung in there for another 20 minutes until the big one was once again in the safe confines of his yard.
Events like these invite all types of political and activist metaphors, but I just want to thank a former track star (I am guessing) for not hesitating to help a frantic stranger. Gideon, I hope that you see this message. You have no idea the good that you did today.
What a world we can have by following Gideon’s example.
JD Doliner, Charlotte
