Where can you find the fringe – Washington or Charlotte?

In response to “When the fringe occupies the White House” (March 9):
Yes indeed, the lunatic fringe has somehow come to reside in the White House. We also have an Education Secretary who thinks that historic black colleges demonstrate the success of school choice and a HUD secretary who says slaves came to this country with dreams for a better life. Denying people access to schools is not a choice and while I am sure slaves had dreams, it wasn’t those dreams that motivated them to board a slave ship.
Who are these people? How did this happen? Please – Republicans and others in power – how long before you have had enough and stop enabling this? Our country is at stake.
Vicki Taylor, Troutman
I know exactly where to find the fringe
It seems to me the fringe is occupying The Charlotte Observer’s headquarters! About half the people and a great majority of states put Trump in office. “The fringe,” to us, would be the leftists (like you) that seem to have lost any common sense thinking about almost any issue.
A good example is on the Faith section of last Saturday’s paper, written by Rose Hamid, apparently defending her belief in Shariah law. It seems that giving her almost half the page of the Faith section was your call and giving your approval. That, in my opinion, is you being on the fringe!
Margie Jones, Lincolnton
Will employers now drop insurance?
In response to “What the new health care plan means for you” (March 7) and other articles:
Little attention is being paid to the fact that the Republicans’ health plan ends the Obamacare requirement that companies with more than 50 employees carry health insurance for their employees. More than 60 percent of Americans get their health insurance through their job.
Now companies will opt to stop subsidizing their employees’ health insurance. Millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions will now realize the true outrageous cost of health insurance for those who do not get their insurance at work. Good luck affording insurance with the paltry tax credit they are offering.
Michael Grubbs, Charlotte
A broader look at national security
Since President Trump is so willing to spend money on defense, maybe we need to broaden our perspective of the real threats to our national security. Ignorance is a clear threat, since we could lose our competitive edge: more funds for education? Disease is a clear threat, since unhealthy people make poor soldiers and are less productive: more funds for health care?
Let’s fund the Defense Department, but make sure we fund the fight against all the serious threats we face.
Arnie Cann, Charlotte
Dangerous to slash State Dept. budget
In response to “Tillerson eyes State Department cut” (March 3) and other articles:
During my time in combat I learned that diplomacy and development are critical tools to keep our country strong and secure, which is why I was troubled to see the Administration’s dangerous proposal to slash the State Department’s budget.
As more than 120 retired three- and four-star generals recently wrote to Congress, strategic investments in diplomacy and development are critical to our national security. We cannot balance the budget by gutting the State Department.
Rye Barcott, Charlotte
Red light cameras a money-maker
In response to “Charlotte may bring back red light cameras after a decade without them” (March 7):
No doubt Charlotte City Council will try to sell the red light traffic cameras as an altruistic act on their part, but the fact the outsource vendor often requires shortening of the timing between green to red light, is really a means of extracting additional money from its citizens.
Mark A Mazzoni, Charlotte
Let’s value, not reject, differences
In response to “What’s the real deal with Disney’s gay ‘Beauty and the Beast’ character?” (March 2):
Franklin Graham’s boycotting of Disney because of an LGBT character is uncalled for. No one is being vilified here, but I believe it’s important that society engages with stronger parenting upon this sensitive subject. It shouldn’t be the entertainment industry that defines the values children learn.
Focus on raising children who appreciate the differences found in society.
Adam Phan, Charlotte
