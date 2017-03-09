In response to “Cameras may get green light again” (March 8):
Please do not burden us with yet another intrusion – more red-light cameras.
It smacks too much of Big Brother. We are surveilled enough these days.
These cameras also contribute to rear-end accidents by drivers who slam on their brakes to avoid a ticket.
What it really boils down to is yet another way to bilk people.
Please support policies that keep us free from state and private surveillance and intrusion. In other words, support freedom.
Philip Rutledge, Charlotte
