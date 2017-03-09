Letters to the Editor

March 9, 2017 4:25 PM

Put red-light cameras at all school crossings

In response to “Cameras may get green light again” (March 8):

Instead of bringing back red-light cameras for running red lights, why not use them at school crossings?

My kids were once again almost run down Wednesday trying to cross the street to their school.

There is a painted crosswalk and pedestrian right-of-way sign but no crossing guard, so drivers ignore the warnings and barrel down the road.

Melissa Gamez, Charlotte

Letters to the Editor

