‘Fearless Girl’ statue fills me with gratitude, hope

After seeing photographs and articles about the “Fearless Girl” statue facing down the bull on Wall Street, I am imbued with feelings of gratitude.
I would not be who I am, personally or professionally, were it not for those who always encouraged me and ingrained in me the sense that there was nothing I couldn’t accomplish.
The biological fact that I was a female never entered into the discussion.
Seeing this statue makes me hopeful that future generations of female lawyers, doctors, soldiers, scientists, teachers, etc. – including my newborn niece – will know that being female isn’t a handicap, but an attribute.
Susan Driscoll, Charlotte
