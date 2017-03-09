Bus driver deserves apology, not arrest

In response “School bus driver charged with child abuse after child ordered off bus” (March 9):
Have we lost all sense of proportion and common sense?
This well-intentioned bus driver had no magic solution. She chose to get the well-behaved students to school safely and on time.
I hope the parents of those children rise up to her defense.
At most she deserves a mild correction by her supervisor and an apology from the parent(s) of the unruly child.
Jonathan Burgess, Boone
