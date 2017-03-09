This is about theft, not deportation

In response to “Teachers, pastor file letters of support for teen held by ICE” (March 9):
I read about the pastor and school supporting the young man who faces deportation after being charged with stealing from Harris Teeter and being in our country illegally.
I just wonder if the pastor would be so supportive if the young man had been accused of stealing $2,907 from the church, or the school?
Gary Ahlstrom, Charlotte
