Letters to the Editor

March 9, 2017 4:27 PM

This is about theft, not deportation

In response to “Teachers, pastor file letters of support for teen held by ICE” (March 9):

I read about the pastor and school supporting the young man who faces deportation after being charged with stealing from Harris Teeter and being in our country illegally.

I just wonder if the pastor would be so supportive if the young man had been accused of stealing $2,907 from the church, or the school?

Gary Ahlstrom, Charlotte

Letters to the Editor

