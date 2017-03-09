Raise a glass to N.C. bill that would expand Sunday alcohol sales

I heard on the news that a religious group is against the N.C. Senate rescinding the “no liquor before noon on Sunday” law, citing “traditional values.”
Whose traditional values? Not mine!
What about people for whom Sunday is not their holy day? Or people with no holy day?
Some religious group should not be telling the rest of us what to do. Plus, it’s unconstitutional! What happened to separation of church and state?
This law needs to be relegated to the trash heap.
Nancy Ballenger, Matthews
To respond to this letter or send one on another topic, email opinion@charlotteobserver.com.
Comments