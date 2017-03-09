I didn’t sit at Woolworth’s lunch counter just to roll over on HB2

It doesn’t seem like much money, but my granddaughter, her significant other and I had planned a week-long trip to North Carolina for my reunion at UNC Greensboro and for him to spend time at his alma mater, East Carolina.
We’re not spending those dollars in North Carolina as long as HB2 stands.
I didn’t sit at Woolworth’s counter in 1960 for civil rights just to roll over for HB2 in 2017. North Carolina doesn’t need my money to enforce bigotry.
Marilyn Lott, Front Royal, Va.
