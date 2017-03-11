Ryan plan would undermine Medicare

Amid all the to-ing and fro-ing about the Republican “replacement” for the Affordable Care Act, we need to focus on one fact: House Speaker Paul Ryan is slipping into the repeal of ACA a poisonous provision that would undermine Medicare.
The repeal measure would abolish the taxes on the wealthiest that would extend the fund that supports Medicare, ensuring that it would tap out in years, rather than decades.
He could then rush in, like in the Vietnamese village, and destroy it in order to save it. This has long been a dream of Ryan’s.
Mary Cunningham, Charlotte
To respond to this letter or send one on another topic, email opinion@charlotteobserver.com.
Comments