Focus of red-light cameras is revenue, not safety

Once again Charlotte is looking at these devices with the claim of public safety.
Unfortunately, when these systems are operated by a private company public safety takes a back seat to the generation of revenue.
It is unfortunate that Charlotte is once again considering this system when there are are other, more viable solutions that really do improve public safety.
It is no better than the toll road – operating for the benefit of the private company in charge of it.
Darryl Hall, Charlotte
