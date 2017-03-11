Project LIFT results disheartening

In response to “Year-round school isn’t getting expected results” and “Ratings at CMS may determine your child’s school” (March 10):
It was disheartening to see that Project LIFT’s year-round school idea did not produce the results they predicted it would.
It seems $55 million of private money in four years didn’t really make a difference.
So now the school board is going to achieve diversity by using the magnet lottery and skewing in favor of low-income students and parent education.
The problem with this plan is that more buses will be needed and more miles traveled.
Guess who is going to pay the millions this will cost? Hint: It won’t be private money.
Chuck Lloyd, Charlotte
