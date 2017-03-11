Poor, sick will suffer under GOP plan

The GOP’s Obamacare replacement brings to mind that old adage: “It is better to be rich and healthy than poor and sick.”
John A. Marszalek, Charlotte
To respond to this letter or send one on another topic, email opinion@charlotteobserver.com.
March 11, 2017 1:30 PM
The GOP’s Obamacare replacement brings to mind that old adage: “It is better to be rich and healthy than poor and sick.”
John A. Marszalek, Charlotte
To respond to this letter or send one on another topic, email opinion@charlotteobserver.com.
Comments