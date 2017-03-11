Solitary confinement can teach teens a lesson

In response to “Solitary confinement permanently damages teens, ACLU tells sheriff” (March 9):
Here we go again. Pat Cotham and the ACLU cannot seem to understand that some of these teens will probably spend a large part of the rest of their lives in prison because they can not follow the law and will not obey the rules society sets for them.
This might be a learning experience that will save their lives and certainly help them survive the “Big Jail.” The poor dears, bless their hearts.
Arthur Selby, Mint Hill
