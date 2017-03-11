Letters to the Editor

March 11, 2017 5:30 PM

Trump a neophyte? I’m not buying it

Now Rep. David Nunes, the House Intelligence chairman, says we should be forgiving of President Donald Trump and his tweets because Trump is a “neophyte to politics.”

Unbelievable.

We are being dragged down a rabbit hole by a narcissist with no self-restraint.

If President Trump was an upset teenager about a slight at a dance, I’m all in. But Mr. Trump leads the most powerful nation.

Stephen Sissons, Charlotte

