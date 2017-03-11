I’d welcome return of red-light cameras

In response to “Cameras may get green light again” (March 8):
Maybe these cameras will stop two, three or four cars from going through an intersection after the light turns red. It happens every day all over the city.
Seems the red light just means speed up and make a left turn so you won’t have to wait for the next safe green light.
Hope it really happens. These cameras won’t affect you if you obey the law.
Charles Turk, Fort Mill
