March 12, 2017 12:00 PM

Franklin Graham just doing what the Pope does

In response to Issac J. Bailey “Graham’s God isn’t mine” (Feb. 27 Opinion) and subsequent Forum letters:

It did not take long for Issac Bailey to fall in line with the thinking of the Observer editorial board in regards to Franklin Graham.

As a minister and as a private citizen, Mr. Graham has the right and the obligation to speak out on issues that he feels inclined to express his views about.

Pope Francis travels the world doing the same things.

Robert Alston, Charlotte

