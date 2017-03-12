Let breweries thrive in a free market

In response to “Charlotte breweries want to expand” (March 5):
Stymieing the growth of craft breweries by forcing them to use distributors violates free-market principles.
Breweries should be able to decide to use distributors based on perceived value, not a law that would likely be replaced if N.C. legislators were not overly influenced by pressure and campaign donations.
If this old law is removed, breweries will be able to grow without restraint and distributors will become stronger as they will have to win business on merit.
Rich Buchanan, Charlotte
