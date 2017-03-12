Traffic cameras protect lives

In response to “We are surveilled enough these days” (March 10 Forum):
Driving is a privilege, not a constitutional right, and red-light runners are a menace to society at large.
There are and should be consequences to illegal actions. The cameras provide a method of enforcement that is otherwise unachievable.
Bring back the cameras and support observance of the laws that protect the lives of those who adhere to reasonable regulations enacted for the safety of all who use our roads.
Curt Dansby, Charlotte
