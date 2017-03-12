While you’re at it, investigate all Trump’s wild claims

Yes, investigate all of Trump’s wild claims
As long as tax dollars are going to be spent for Congress to investigate one of Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims, it might be worth the time and effort to investigate all of them. That way we can find out if Ted Cruz’s father was on the grassy knoll in Dallas in 1963 and if a time-traveling Democrat placed fake birth announcements for Barack Obama in Hawaiian newspapers in 1961.
Arnie Grieves, Charlotte
To respond to this letter or send one on another topic, email opinion@charlotteobserver.com.
Comments