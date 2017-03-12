Astonished by Berger’s latest ploy

In response to “Facebook: Berger’s use of tool violation of policy” (March 10):
I read with astonishment about N.C. Sen. Phil Berger’s practice of changing headlines on legitimate news articles to suit himself when re-posting them on his Facebook page.
Call it what you will, but this is at best creating “fake news.”
How many people visiting Mr. Berger’s Facebook page might glance at the headline and never investigate further? Is that what he’s counting on? That doesn’t say much regarding his opinion of his supporters.
How might he react if someone took an article he wrote and altered it?
This article belonged on the front page, not buried in the back next to the obituaries. Although the irony of the placement is not lost on me.
Karin Kemp, Matthews
