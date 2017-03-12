A bright side to EPA chief’s comment

In response to “EPA head says carbon dioxide doesn’t primarily contribute to global warming” (March 9):
So Scott Pruitt, head of the EPA, says CO2 is not a primary contributor to global warming. Huh?
At least he admitted that global warming is occurring. But human-generated CO2 is the reason that climate change is occurring. We’ve known that since the 1980s.
We need to talk more about the reality of climate change, and try to find ways to address it. Too many people are unaware and unconcerned.
Dean Kluesner, Charlotte
