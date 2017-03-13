EPA chief should accept scientific expertise

In response to “EPA chief doubts consensus view of climate change” (March 10):
Thank you for running the brief about EPA Director Scott Pruitt’s opinion that carbon dioxide is not a primary contributor to climate change.
It is obvious that his opinion, contrary to global scientific consensus, is only an opinion. Pruitt’s comment shows that he does not understand that atmospheric CO2 warms the earth and that these CO2 levels have risen dramatically, causing further warming.
Mr. Pruitt’s position does not require him to be a scientist to protect the environment, but it should require him to accept and use the strong scientific expertise within his agency and around the world, despite his long allegiance to the fossil fuel industry.
Ron O. Bryant, Norwood
