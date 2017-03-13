Term limits good for more than Supreme Court justices

In response to “Supreme Court justices should have term limits” (March 12 Viewpoint):
Alan Morrison points out the fallacies of having Supreme Court Justices appointed for life and suggests an 18-year term. Perhaps a single, eight-year term would be best given technology and the dynamics of our current political environment.
Likewise, the 22nd Amendment should be modified to limit the president, senators and representatives to a single, four-year term. Since the vast majority of an incumbent’s time is spent on re-election efforts, just maybe, we could get them to focus on the issues they were elected to address.
Ed Carlson, Charlotte
