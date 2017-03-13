This may be the most vital health care question

There are many conversations that we should be having as a nation about health care. But perhaps the most important is deciding whether health care is a basic need that should be guaranteed to every citizen. We currently have laws on the book that require hospitals to treat anyone who walks through the door, but we have no mechanism for paying for that treatment.
Many of our citizens argue that the U.S. is a Christian nation. How does our resistance to universal health care square with Jesus’s teachings to care for the sick, feed the poor, and welcome the stranger?
Donna Hatfield, Cornelius
