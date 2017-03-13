Elevation Church story has a familiar feel

In response to “‘Pastor Steven’ takes church to a global level” (March 12):
I am sure that Tim Funk was probably around when Jim Bakker and PTL were in full swing. Elevation Church and Pastor Furtick sort of remind me of the beginning of Bakker and PTL. Asking for money, selling books, etc., and spending it on a lot of stuff. Undisclosed salary, sketchy church spending and spending on a big house.
Not that it will, but greed may take over Steve like it did the Bakkers.
Bill Lane, Polkville
