Theoden’s rules need one small change

In response to “Dad to daughter: My car is your car (not really)” (March 11):
My parents thought the recent article by Theoden James was a great blueprint for both my sister and me, who are new teenage drivers. No eating while driving and no use of the phone while driving had also been their directive for us.
I think that the no music rule may take things a little too far. Since driving in Charlotte is a challenging and stressful event, I think adding “soothing music” would help to keep down the frustration of the driver. Maybe we could get a change to Rule 3. Thanks for a fun article.
Matthew Robertson, Matthews
Comments