We shouldn’t accept criminal behavior

In response to “How much should a mistake cost?” (March 14 Forum):
Gustavo Zamudio, an 18-year-old Mexican student, was charged with embezzling nearly $3,000 from his employer, Harris Teeter. They showed trust in this illegal immigrant by giving him a job as a cashier. He is accused of betraying their trust by stealing money over seven weeks.
Some characterize him as “just a kid.” What else is he capable of if allowed to get away with this crime? If true, he showed dishonesty instead of gratitude for opportunities he was given by Americans.
What has American culture sunk to that we accept criminal behavior in the name of compassion? We no longer expect anyone to accept responsibility for their actions.
JoAnne Thomas, Hendersonville
