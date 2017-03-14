We are regulated more than enough

In response to “Limiting regulations can pose big risks” (March 13):
Odd that a major article in the Observer, lauding government regulation, starts with noting that the government even regulates movie popcorn. Anyone who believes we are not regulated enough by bureaucrats who no one knows and who have no consequences for their actions should talk to any small business owner.
“Liberty” appearing on our coinage is now an anachronism, but it used to be a foundational principle of America.
Phil Van Hoy, Charlotte
Comments