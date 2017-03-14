Enjoy those Duke and UNC away games, Republican lawmakers

Dear Dan Bishop, Phil Berger and Tim Moore:
Hope you enjoy watching Duke and UNC play in the NCAA tournament in Greenville, S.C., this weekend. South Carolina finally did the right thing by getting rid of the Confederate flag and their tourism dollars are returning. Charlotte City Council members ate the plate of crow you asked them to and fully repealed their ordinance. It is now time for no less than a full repeal of HB2.
Please stop trying to claim some sort of Pyrrhic victory over protecting bathrooms and let’s all get back to North Carolina having a great national reputation instead of our current black eye.
Kenneth Young, Charlotte
