Why I gave a homeless man money he might spend on beer

Sumter: Unfortunate but kind person
In response to “Homeless man died as he lived – on the street with his cart” (March 15):
Thank you, Mark Price, for your touching article on George Sumter, the homeless man killed by a car on Sardis Road North. George was a familiar face to me because I frequented the Sardis Road North shopping center to buy groceries. He would nod and smile and if I gave him a few dollars, I knew in my heart he would buy beer, but that was irrelevant. It was just a deed to share a warm moment with an unfortunate kind person. That’s all that mattered. When I arrived at my home and began to put away my groceries, I thought: God, how lucky I am. We are all one people in this world and George was one of us.
Barbara Bell Kerr, Charlotte
$93M for a library in the Internet era?
In response to “Vision to redevelop North Tryon centers on $93 million new library” (March 15):
We should think before putting $93 million into a new library in the middle of Charlotte. This is the online era and most people can access a lot of information online. I went to the History room one day and had to pay $16 to park – definitely a deterrent.
Our brick-and-mortar stores are closing and malls are becoming less used. Use those monies to scan more resources for anyone to use online instead of those few who can make it to the physical building.
Cathy Walker, Charlotte
CBO’s record is not exactly spotless
Lest anyone’s hands fall off from wringing them over the Congressional Budget Office’s predicting the results of the House’s American Health Care Act, just take a deep breath and examine the reliability of its previous estimates in the health arena.
For example, in 2003 the CBO overestimated the budgetary cost of Medicare’s prescription drug coverage by a whopping 40 percent, simply because they failed to understand the impact of competition among insurers. And more recently, it predicted that Obamacare enrollment would be millions higher in 2016 than actually occurred.
As for the prospect of individuals losing Medicaid coverage, what frame of mind would justify taxpayers’ having to pay the medical costs of a healthy, working-age adult without children?
Jack Watson, Mooresville
So NOW we want to get in line with Feds?
In response to “Would immigration bill lead to more crowded jails in N.C.?” (March 15)
Leave it to Rep. Harry Warren and his merry band of GOP hypocrites to “encourage every county, every municipality to stay on the same page with the federal government” when it comes to his proposal in HB63 regarding detaining immigrants and santuary cities.
Aren’t these the same jokers who balk everytime the federal government tries to regulate things like air quality, education, health care, etc.?
Make up your mind guys. Either the Feds are a help or a hindrance. Stop looking for an answer in search of a problem, e.g., HB2 and your, wishy-washy, flip-flopping ways!
Bob McDonnell, Mooresville
No way out for Republicans on HB2
Isn’t it time everyone accepts that HB2 will not be repealed until Republicans no longer hold a supermajority in the General Assembly? Legislators painted themselves into a corner when they sold this odious legislation based on young girls in peril. To repeal it now would be admitting they were wrong about transgender people or they no longer care about the safety of the girls. They could never explain either admission to North Carolinians whose fears they exploited for political gain.
Mary F. Englebert, Statesville
Rates rising; ban all driver cell phones
In response to “4 reasons your N.C. car insurance will likely increase this year” (March 15):
Car insurance rates to increase due to smartphone use by drivers. Is this a surprise? So many drivers are on their phones. I know. I sat at a red light and was hit because the driver was texting.
Why aren’t the police doing more about it? Well, the law states texting is illegal, but police say they can’t be sure a driver isn’t using their phone for a “legal” use, e.g. GPS or talking. Really?!?! When will the N.C. legislature simplify this for police and just make any hand-held usage of cell phones by a driver illegal?
Bruce Van Dyne, Charlotte
Comments