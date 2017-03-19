Joel Ford did something worse than send an offensive tweet

Ford’s dog tweet no worse than tax vote
N.C. state Senator and Charlotte mayoral candidate Joel Ford’s distasteful dog poop tweet grabbed headlines, but his disappointing vote in favor of a constitutional referendum for a state personal income tax cap shouldn’t be overlooked. Ford was one of only two Democratic senators supporting the 5.5 percent cap, which strongly favors the wealthy and will hurt the state’s critical ability to raise revenue in response to the drastic cuts in federal funding for the states that are planned by the Trump administration.
Steve Copulsky, Charlotte
I was cold zebra; real ones have it worse
In response to “PETA to use ‘nude zebra’ in circus protest” (March 15):
As the person who was body painted to pose as a zebra to protest the use of animals in the UniverSoul Circus, I can attest that the vast majority of the folks I had contact with were kind and genuinely interested in knowing why I was there. Many asked if I was cold (I was). But my short-lived discomfort was nothing compared to the daily misery of the elephants, camels and zebras being hauled around the country in cages and chains. Animals are not here for our entertainment, and they do not belong in the circus.
Nakia Ford, Hampton, Ga.
Illegal immigrants deserve fewer rights
Observer reporter Mark Price wrote about the treatment of illegal immigrants. They come here illegally, drive uninsured cars and drive without a driver’s license. They then claim “it’s all part of a plan to intimidate and paralyze our community,” to quote Martha Hernandez, an N.C. immigrant advocate.
As an illegal immigrant, you should not have any rights afforded legal immigrants. You gather together, make demands of our citizens and government and protest all that is American. If you want to become a U.S. citizen, come legally and blend into this society. Keep your lifestyle in your own group, but do not, ever, try to remake us into your skewed image.
Sally Coulter, Charlotte
Under Trump, U.S. not a science leader
From the perspective of a scientist, Donald Trump’s budget represents capitulation. Cuts to all the major scientific agencies signal that the USA is no longer going to pursue leadership in science, medicine and technology. Faced with global challenges and opportunities like climate change and antibiotic resistance, we’re just going to give up and let China, India, and Europe take the lead. We should be doubling research budgets instead of cutting.
Cynthia Gibas, Charlotte
Give me beef, media, not pink slime
When the media portray President Trump in a brash and uncouth way, they are within their right to do so because he is that type of person. But when the media imply that he is dumb and does not know what he is doing, they are underestimating Trump’s common sense and intelligence; he is one smart dude. I look at the media as the Food and Drug Administration looking over my ground beef to ensure that I’m getting my beef without any “pink slime.” Lately all the media seems to be giving me is pink slime without any beef at all.
Barry Marshall, Charlotte
Low income tax? Then lower spending
Reducing the N.C. personal income tax rate to 5.35 percent does not make it “one of the lowest rates in the country.” Seven states have no income tax. A rate of 0 percent is less than 5.35 percent.
Unless state expenses are reduced, the lower rate is meaningless. Taxes to support state programs must come from somewhere.
Dale Williams, Boone
Tailgating causes rear-end crashes
In response to “It’s not cameras that cause accidents” (March 14 Forum):
Forum writer Bob Tarleton is correct that drivers having to slam on their brakes to avoid a ticket when cameras are in place should have been braking when the light first turned yellow.
He is wrong that that is what causes rear-end accidents. Rear-end accidents are caused by tailgating – when a driver follows a car too closely to be able to react when it reduces speed.
The safest rule is use a three-second count to maintain space between your car and the car in front of you.
Kelly Meyer, Denver, N.C.
How to make up for Trump’s budget cuts
To President Trump and any other billionaire cabinet members claiming they are not taking/will be donating their salary: Please feel free to send your checks to Meals on Wheels.
Patty Kahle, Charlotte
