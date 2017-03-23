Legislature bullied CMS to get its way on ‘Jacob’s New Dress’

N.C. legislature is trying to bully CMS
In response to “N.C. legislators’ wrath prods CMS to pull anti-bullying lesson” (March 22):
Does it seem ironic that CMS had to retreat from using a delightful book about a boy who played differently from his peers due to the threat of interference from our legislature?
Let’s restate that: A few teachers and the legislature bullied CMS to use different materials in its anti-bullying curriculum.
Teaching children to be kind and accept differences is the job of our schools, for that is often where children first encounter those different (not better or worse) than themselves.
CMS, you have my support, even with the compromise!
Deb Park, Charlotte
Put judges’ political affiliation on ballot
In response to “House votes to override Cooper’s first veto” (March 23):
Yes, judges should be impartial toward everyone who comes before the bench, but judges are living, breathing human beings and they definitely have political beliefs.
Democrats want to deny voters information on political affiliation. Voters can use the information or ignore it, but Republicans want to give you the information and let you decide.
Thank you, Rep. Justin Burr, for your support of House Bill 100.
Tom Daoust, Concord
Access to food stores helps fill basic need
In response to “Grocers aren’t obligated to help” (March 23 Forum):
Every person deserves affordable housing and access to basic needs, which includes nutrition.
The selfishness of Forum writer Mike Wilson’s letter is astounding, and it makes me very uneasy to think such people live in our community.
I wonder what his opinion would be if his circumstances changed for the worse.
Mary Beth Reynolds, Charlotte
Raise taxes to pay for medical care for all
Raise taxes to pay for medical care for all
Since 2013 the two main parts of Obamacare have increased the national debt by roughly $2 trillion – an unsustainable rate of increase.
Let’s have medical care for all – e.g., Medicare for individuals earning less than $25,000 and for families earning less than $50,000, including seniors with a phase-in period.
But let’s bite the bullet and raise taxes to pay for it.
Ralph Levering, Davidson
UNC game blackout is unacceptable
In response to “U-verse calls on WBTV to lift blackout for UNC game” (March 23):
AT&T, the clock is ticking. The Sweet 16 started Thursday. You may eventually win the war with Raycom, but you won’t have any customers left.
I’m tired of paying a high cost for your services while losing national TV programming. Fix this!
Carol Klein, Charlotte
Egos, dollars at center of blackout
The dispute between Raycom and AT&T U-verse is simply ego-driven CEOs and executives who don’t have the maturity to negotiate in good faith for the good of all parties.
Given the current climate in the U.S., I bet my paycheck that these CEOS are being unreasonable because they are driven by their next million-dollar bonus payment, not by customer satisfaction.
So, while Raycom and AT&T CEOs and executives enjoy exciting NCAA ballgames, we get to watch a movie rerun.
Hank Federal, Charlotte
HB2 isn’t keeping people from N.C.
In response to “Charlotte-area counties are among the fastest growing in the Carolinas” (March 23):
I can’t believe my eyes: “Consistent growth shows that the area is healthy and continues to be robust.”
Nowhere in this article does it say that people moved here despite HB2.
Who would’ve dreamed there are so many people willing to disregard the outrage foisted on us by the legislature? Must be a lot of haters out there. Yep, that explains it.
Phil Clutts, Harrisburg
Tarte’s fast-lane bill will increase deaths
In response to “N.C. bill takes aim at slow drivers who clog the fast lane” (March 18):
I travel roads throughout N.C. and am amazed at the crazy drivers.
Sen. Jeff Tarte should allow himself extra time to get to his destinations. This bill will only allow drivers the right to drive at a higher speed and cause fatal accidents.
Patricia Mangano, Pineville
Comments