Can’t take any more of this silly, hysteria over Trump ties to Russia

Trump’s ties to Russia overblown
In response to “Before Trump job, Manafort worked for Putin” (March 23) and related articles:
“The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming.” Lock your doors and close all windows.
Wow, I haven’t seen this much inane hysteria since the McCarthy hearings of the ’50s when the good senator tried to convince us there was a “Commie” behind every tree waiting to take over the country.
And, by the way, let me quote from “The Godfather”: “...keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.”
Henry Reiss, Cornelius
No proof that Trump will keep his word
In response to “Liberals, Obama went golfing too” (March 23 Forum):
Forum writer Karen Phillips leaps to the Donald’s defense on the exorbitant cost to taxpayers of his weekly Mar-A-Lago golfing trips by claiming he plans to donate his entire salary back to the government and donate the proceeds of his overseas resorts to the U.S. government.
Well, I will believe that when I see independent proof – along with recent tax returns, which he also promised “if elected.” Haven’t seen them, either.
Janet Taylor, Lincolnton
Bar public radio, TV from public trough
Donald Trump was elected in part because of our inability to stop recklessly spending taxpayer dollars.
We have to stop spending and passing the buck along to our children and grandchildren.
It is high time public broadcasting stopped feeding at the public trough and competed like everyone else in the industry.
What selfish and immature thinking that they, and they alone, need taxpayer subsidies to compete.
Have some compassion for the hard-working taxpayers and grow up.
Robert E. Cassell Jr., Charlotte
Spend tax money on PBS, not Trump trips
In response to “Trump’s budget would deal a blow to WFAE, WTVI” (March 23):
I find public radio and TV rewardingly educational and refreshingly entertaining – a great value for the whole country.
When I read that the proposed Trump budget seeks to cut funding – $445 million – to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting while spending government funds of about $3 million every time Trump weekends at Mar-A-Lago, I see that as a huge waste.
There is no discernible value to the country in underwriting Trump’s extravagant lifestyle.
Geoffrey Planer, Gastonia
Be furious at Hillary’s loss, not Donald’s win
I remember clear as a bell the morning of Nov. 9: “My God, Donald Trump has won.”
Effective that moment the left went into full fury mode. On TV I saw purple, screwed up faces of progressive leaders like Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren so filled with rancor you had to look twice to see who was talking.
Last I looked Atlanta Falcons were not angry at the Patriots for winning the Super Bowl. So why are the liberals so angry at Trump for winning, instead of being furious with Hillary for losing?
Murray Coulter, Charlotte
If Obamacare was a disaster, then...
President Trump and his followers have referred to Obamacare as a “disaster,” even though it resulted in 20 million more receiving health insurance.
Then what do we call Trumpcare, which could reduce the number of people receiving health insurance by 24 million?
A “disaster squared”?
Jim Hinkle, Charlotte
Bring back my enlightened Charlotte
In response to “N.C. legislators’ wrath prods CMS to pull anti-bullying lesson” (March 22):
Wake up, Charlotte. Let’s return to being the enlightened community Charlotte is known to be.
This is 2017. Let’s admit there are boys who like to dress like girls and girls who prefer to dress like boys.
Can’t we discuss this with our children and each other without turning these kids into crayons?
And while we are at it, let’s finally get rid of the misguided, costly HB2.
Lenore Jones Deutsch, Charlotte
A tale of Jennifer, Tim, Phil and HB2
My idea for a new book: “Jennifer’s New Dress” It’s about a mayor who learns that fixing relatively small and little recognized problems with grandiose political solutions can change Phil and Tim’s marginal toleration into monumental, counterproductive obstruction.
L.C. Coonse, Granite Falls
