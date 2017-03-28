Our founders foresaw this mess we’re in

Political parties tear our country apart
After signing the Declaration of Independence, Ben Franklin said, “We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” What a tragedy that we do not have leadership in the Congress or for that matter in the N.C. legislature who recognize the need to put aside partisan differences to work together for the common good. Partisan one-upping and winning the blame game are more important to our national and state legislative leaders than finding workable solutions to our problems. George Washington warned us that party systems would become “potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people...” He must have had a crystal ball.
Ed Hinson, Charlotte
Why is the Observer backing Democrats?
In response to “A blue-collar betrayal on health care” (March 24):
The above Observer editorial accuses President Trump of betraying the voters in the health care debate “in a desperate attempt to score a political victory.” That is nonsense propaganda spewed by the Democrats.
Why has the Observer chosen to side with the Democrats who are in total denial about Trump getting elected president?
Why are you joining the despicable Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer who hate Donald Trump so much that they are willing to sacrifice the good fortune of our country to make sure he is an unsuccessful president?
Herb Corday, Charlotte
Trump doesn’t get to control Congress
In recent news, Congress voted not to pass a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, much to the displeasure of President Trump.
In one of his frequent tweets he blamed the Democrats, and the Republicans that he thought were loyal to him.
If I remember correctly, in constructing the Constitution, our forefathers opted for a president as opposed to a king. For a king has absolute power, and cannot be opposed, short of a coup. Mr. Trump has forgotten the three levels of government: legislative, judicial, and executive.
Congressional members should be loyal to their constituents, the Constitution, and, over all, what’s best for the whole of the United States of America! A king demands loyalty. Our president cannot demand anything! He can only suggest.
John K. Maxwell, Charlotte
Remember our government’s job
In response to “Federal money not meant for aid” (March 23 Forum):
Christopher Hollins contends that “Government’s purpose is to protect citizens’ persons and property from crime and invasion.” Actually, the U.S. Constitution says the purpose is to “form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty.” Nowhere does it say the fundamental purpose is to protect property or avoid invasion. Providing for health care, schools, parks, scientific research, etc., is promoting the general welfare. Even the governmental jobs programs Mr. Hollins is so scornful of help secure the blessings of liberty.
Kathleen Rackley,
Charlotte
Try boycotting NCAA tournament
In response to “NCAA makes it clear: Repeal HB2 soon or else” (March 24):
The NCAA should stay out of NC politics. Repeal HB2? Who are they to dictate such to the citizens of this state? The NCAA is using its tournaments to punish all the citizens, the schools and the players. Perhaps we should turn the tables on them. We can use their own tournament against them by refusing to send any state supported schools to play in the tournament. In fact, I believe there’s one coming up this weekend in Arizona. Maybe if we say that UNC will not participate in the Final Four, perhaps the NCAA will reconsider the scheduling of future events in our fine state.
Richard Martin, Charlotte
NCAA should bring porta potties
In response to “NCAA makes it clear...” (March 24):
The NCAA plays games in Cuba and China but not in N.C. because of a human rights violation. Is the NCAA’s position a one-way street? Do as the NCAA demands?
Another thought: have the NCAA, ACC, NBA, to name a few, install porta potties for general use at sites for games and close the Men & Women only facilities at those event sites. In my opinion, this is a workable solution. The NCAA should stay out of the political arena.
John R. Coves, Crumpler
Comments