Actually, no, don’t run government like a business

Government can’t be run like business
I noticed the president is establishing an office of former business leaders to change our government. He and we must remember that government is not a business. Business exists to increase revenue while reducing expenses to make the most profit possible. Our government exists to “establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”
These different goals require different processes. I hope the administration does not overlook this.
John Milholland, Statesville
Trump foes want America to fail
Donald Trump is president. He is doing what he said he would do, though Washington politicians do not have a great track record of that. They passively sit in the swamp for their term and do nothing. The Trump haters try to slow him down and discredit him. If they want him to fail, apparently they also want America to fail.
Howard Honeycutt, Charlotte
Sharon Ln. critics might regret fight
In response to “City Council rejects Sharon Lane townhouses” (March 29):
Once again the people with the loudest voice turn away a quality development. The 6.3 acres on Sharon Lane is already zoned R-3, which means the developer can build 18 units anyway and not have to have any conditions on his development.
City Planning Staff supported the rezoning. The Planning Commission supported the rezoning.
I cannot wait to see what they end up building on the site. I bet all the people that fought it will wish they had come to terms with the developer.
Jim Plyler, Charlotte
Gorsuch not my pick, but so what?
The Supreme Court needs a ninth justice. The Republicans’ refusal to allow the Merrick Garland nomination to be considered was a low point in partisan politics. Although Neil Gorsuch would not have been my first choice, he is eminently qualified to serve. There’s a fairly long, albeit not entirely consistent, honorable tradition of allowing qualified high court candidates a hearing and a vote and of even being given deference by senators of opposing political persuasion. Tit for tat politics is bad for governance and we’ve had about enough of it.
William F. Burns, Jr., Charlotte
GOP gambled on high court nominee
In response to “Democrats wrong to oppose Gorsuch” (March 28 Forum):
Sheila Evans is spinning facts in her letter regarding the Supreme Court vacancy. When Justice Scalia died on Feb. 13, 2016, President Obama had 11 months left in his term and it was his constitutional right to nominate a replacement. That should have been the end of the story.
At that point the GOP primary field was crowded with 17 candidates and Hillary Clinton was in a tough battle with Bernie Sanders. It is pure fiction to suggest that Clinton was the clear favorite to win the presidency and that congressional Republicans were actually giving her a chance to make the nomination. The real goal was always just to take another partisan roll of the dice.
Barry Jordan, Charlotte
Lowest bidder not always a great deal
In response to “Patients wait as errors delay mental hospital” (March 26):
Typically, with projects of this size and complexity, the state invites several major general contractors with track records of successfully completing these types of projects, to make formal presentations showing proposed schedules, cost models, etc. This procedure was initially implemented at Broughton. A qualified contractor was selected, but several months in, the state reversed course and decided to put this project out on the open market.
This was at the height of the recession and the state’s feeling may have been that there were a lot of contractors very hungry for work. This appears to have been 100 percent correct.
Broughton’s contract was awarded to the low bidder, and the rest, as we now see, is history. Good work Raleigh! You get what you pay for!
John Walsh, Charlotte
NCAA inconsistent with boycotts
The NCAA seems to be inconsistent with their boycotting. The women had some tournament games in North Carolina but the men’s games were moved to South Carolina – the state that used to fly the Confederate flag. To summarize, South Carolina is no longer racist, North Carolina is not all inclusive and women do not matter. Get anybody’s dander up?
Steve Lamb, Charlotte
