HB2: Justice delayed is justice denied

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama Pause

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference

0:52 I-77 toll lane construction ramps up near uptown

0:55 Madness for reading on parade

3:26 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:14 Previewing the Final Four teams of the NCAA Tournament

1:25 Protest along Albemarle Rd.

0:45 CMPD fatally shoots one person in east Charlotte

6:32 Gov. McCrory defends House Bill 2 in May statement